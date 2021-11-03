CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Medical marijuana makes perfect sense for seniors | Letters

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ot6XU_0cl5Wr8F00
Harmony Dispensary grows and sells medical cannabis in Secaucus, N.J.

Options are good

Physical pain is a natural part of growing older. My pre-geriatric pain is addressed in healthy ways: acupuncture, chiropractic maintenance, yoga, salt floats, hydrotherapy salt baths and daily exercise. While (legal) oral meds may be helpful, I’ve found healthier choices l just listed are better in the long run. However chronic pain is a category all its own. As one who endured such pain myself, I am thankful there are safe meds to help folks live as normally as possible despite the torture of chronic pain.

Ginger Goepper, Treasure Island

Not a rookie

Will Ladapo mask fight matter to Tampa Bay? | Nov. 2

Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, said it was a rookie mistake, but not an unforgivable one, for the Florida surgeon general to refuse to wear a mask when meeting with a senator who has breast cancer. I beg to differ. Dr. Joseph Ladapo is not a rookie. He has worked as a clinical fellow in internal medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and a professor at the UCLA Medical Center doing coronary artery disease research. Not sure that qualifies him to be Florida’s surgeon general. I guess what caught our governor’s eye was his similar arrogance and his promotion of unproven treatments against COVID-19, opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements and questioning the safety of the vaccines. The Florida Senate should do its homework and not confirm him as the state’s next surgeon general.

Neil Armstrong, Bradenton

Lie flat all you like

Young people lying flat has been a long time coming | Column, Nov. 2

I am a Boomer who is 100% behind the Millennials and Xennials who are quitting jobs that they hate or cannot afford to do anymore. I have millennial friends who work ridiculously hard, staying late and working weekends. Hopefully this exodus will make employers more concerned with quality of life in the workplace. My generation had the same issues when we entered the workforce. I watched my father work at a job his whole life only to be replaced with a younger, cheaper worker even as his sales were exemplary. He died on the job from a heart attack while training a new employee to do his job. He was 58.

Ann Jamieson, St. Petersburg

Guns and Hollywood

Sheriff: Movie set showed ‘some complacency’ with guns | Oct. 28

How can Hollywood continue to make money on movies with guns if we have our guns taken away from us?

Dan Raulerson, Plant City

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

In COVID and in life, sometimes you should say you’re sorry | Column

“Pops, why are you so happy?” I was humming as I picked up my granddaughters from gymnastics class. Our oldest, 7, is perceptive about my moods. “You’re grumpy on Thursdays,” she has informed me. Honestly, I had no idea. She misses nothing, holds back less. When my wife and I drive the girls someplace together, the older one listens like an owl as Thia and I discuss traffic issues. My wife once said to me, sharply, “Barry, you’re driving too fast! That reckless pickup truck!”
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough, Pinellas health clinics will vaccinate kids 5 to 11

Hillsborough and Pinellas children ages 5 to 11 can get their COVID-19 vaccination shots at their county health departments. Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine doses are now available on weekdays at Progress Village Park at 8701 Progress Blvd. in Tampa, according to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County. The facility is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and will be open Thursday for Veterans Day.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Elizabeth Sommers on How Helping Other People Is the Greatest Gratification

People are constantly in search of their calling. While some choose to excel in a particular field, there are also those who opt to work for the betterment of others. One such professional is Elizabeth Sommers, a renowned medical aesthetics injector and trainer. She chose the medical field due to her passion for helping people. As a medical professional and leading aesthetic injector, Elizabeth Sommers helps people become the best versions of themselves. And she encourages others to follow suit.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Health
City
Hollywood, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Health
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis unveils education wish list for Florida’s 2022 session

With Florida’s 2022 legislative session just weeks away, Gov. Ron DeSantis has begun promoting his wish list of what he’d like to see happen with the budget. He started with education — perhaps not surprising given all the attention paid to it here and nationally as an election issue. Read on for the latest on that story and more Florida education news.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida on verge of 1,000 manatee deaths

The number of Florida manatee deaths recorded this year is on the cusp of surpassing 1,000, which is already a record number for the Sunshine State’s iconic mammal. “This year is unprecedented,” said Martine de Wit, a veterinarian in the state’s marine mammal pathology lab in St. Petersburg. There have...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

In Florida, two strikes and you’re in prison forever

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS — On a hot June afternoon in 2011, 69-year-old Eunice Hopkins rolled down the windows of her silver BMW, waiting for the air conditioning to kick in before she left a supermarket parking lot. A tall, disheveled man in a straw hat walked up to her car window,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
Person
Jeff Brandes
Tampa Bay Times

Use infrastructure money to remove St. Pete’s I-175 and rebuild a community | Letters

How the new infrastructure bill will boost Florida | Editorial, Nov. 9. This infrastructure funding creates the perfect opportunity to remove I-175 and I-375 that dislocated many African-American families in St Petersburg. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to replace the concrete barrier between downtown St. Pete and Campbell Park with a tree-lined street? And to build affordable housing where I-375 once was?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Winter the dolphin dies at Clearwater aquarium

Winter the dolphin, the beloved star of the “Dolphin Tale” movies whose recent illness inspired more than 1,400 get-well messages from around the world, has died. Winter died at about 7:45 p.m. as she was being prepped for exploratory surgery to treat an intestinal blockage at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, according to aquarium board chair Paul Auslander. She was 16.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

How Florida’s ‘two-strikes’ law leads to life sentences

This article was published in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. An investigation by The Marshall Project and the Tampa Bay Times shows how a law passed in the 1990s contributes to Florida leading the nation in people serving life prison sentences without the chance of parole, including the case of a St. Petersburg man who was one of the first to be sentenced under the law.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Sen#Internal Medicine#The Ucla Medical Center#The Florida Senate#Millennials
Tampa Bay Times

Winter the dolphin’s illness ‘still a bit of a mystery’

As Winter the dolphin bobbed quietly in a nearby medical pool with a caretaker patting her head, Dr. James “Buddy” Powell, executive director of Clearwater Marine Aquarium, gave an update Thursday on the animal that remains in critical condition. The injured dolphin who was the star of the hit movie Dolphin Tale has been ill and under observation at the aquarium, where they say she is so far not responding to medical treatment for a gastrointestinal infection.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

At UF, we’re teaching civic engagement but are we living it? | Column

A few days ago, we collaborated with our University of Florida colleagues in history and political science on how our campus can best implement a new civic literacy requirement. SB 1108, signed into law this past spring, requires all graduates of all public institutions of higher education in Florida to pass both a civic literacy assessment and a course on either U.S. history since 1877 or Introduction to U.S. federal government. The legislation also mandates that students in those courses learn about the ideas and principles defined in documents like the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.
UNIVERSITY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area pets looking for fur-ever homes

Hernando — Anastasia Anastasia is a 4-year-old tan and white female Terrier mix. She was brought into the shelter with wounds on her face and front leg, which have since healed. She is very friendly to people, but doesn’t like other animals. Anastasia enjoys outdoor activities and basic training. She’s fun loving, but it is recommended she be the only animal in the home. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm negative. For more information, call Hernando County Animal Services at 352-796-5062.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Yoga
Tampa Bay Times

5 Tampa Bay experiences that make great gifts

With all this talk of supply-chain issues disrupting holiday shopping, one gift you can never worry about running low on the shelf is an experience. What’s a better gift than a memory? Years from now you can tell that story of how you rocked the Segway while tooling around downtown or that time you saw a ghost at the Tampa Theatre.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Eckerd Connects plans to fight criminal investigation

CLEARWATER — Eckerd Connects publicly pledged to cooperate with the criminal investigation into its treatment of children who, Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said, were kept in deplorable conditions in an office building. But privately, a top Eckerd Connects executive told employees the nonprofit has done nothing wrong. “We believe we...
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
48K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy