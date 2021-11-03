Experts explain why kids ages 5 to 11 should get the COVID vaccine

The youngest Americans yet — children ages 5 to 11 — are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The recent drop in coronavirus infections has left some parents wondering whether they should vaccinate elementary school-age children. The answer from pediatricians and public health experts is an unequivocal yes.

”I understand the apprehension to anything new or novel,” said Dr. Purva Grover, Medical Director of Cleveland Clinic Children’s Pediatric Emergency Departments. “To parents who are still on the fence, I would say follow the science, and in this case the science is loud and clear.”

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director

