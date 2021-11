It has taken some time and we are talking just a couple of matches, but Fabian Delph is finally showing the qualities that prompted Everton to sign him for £8.6m from Manchester City back in July 2019. The idea was to bring in a player who had spent 4 years at an elite club, winning the premier league title in 2 of the past 3 seasons to beef up the club’s options in central midfield. After all, this was a 29-year old who Pep Guardiola had praised for his locker-room leadership qualities and who had been Aston Villa captain before arriving at the Etihad in 2015 and who had earned 20 international caps for England, the last only a month before his stint with the Blues started. What could go wrong?

