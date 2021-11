The excitement surrounding Bitcoin does not appear to be fading anytime soon. What are the implications of accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for ecommerce sellers?. You've probably heard about cryptocurrencies by now. Satoshi Nakamoto, an unnamed individual, founded Bitcoin, the world's first major cryptocurrency, a little more than 12 years ago. Since then, Bitcoin has grown to become a huge economic power, with a market worth of more than $647 billion. Earlier this year, electric vehicle company Tesla made a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin, resulting in its new all-time high value. According to the Independent, "Bitcoin has surpassed Facebook and Tesla to become the world's ninth most valuable asset."

