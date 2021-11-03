Veteran’s Appreciation Month: New Jersey Vietnam veteran helps build 7 schools in country

News 12 New Jersey is celebrating veterans this month, and every week, we'll introduce you to New Jersey veterans and show you how their lives were impacted by their military service.

Hillside's Dave Aitken served in Vietnam, and over 50 years after the war, he is still trying to find peace.

Mementoes from the Navy are in frames around his house but as he goes through the scrapbook and it all comes back, the pain does too.

"I didn't get recognition from my country,” says Aitken. “There was no band, parade. It was ducking in shadows so you weren't seen."

His role in the war has haunted him too. He loaded bombs on planes. He saw the devastation he helped create

"War is hell and then you see what you are afterwards,” says Aitken. “I consider myself a byproduct of war. Learning to live with my past and the hardest thing is my consumption of alcohol and drugs."

Hard drugs, PTSD, decades of pain and a faithful service dog named JJ now by his side. He's wrestled with guilt for 50 years. A debt his country took on, but he felt compelled to pay back. So, he took a trip to Vietnam, not as an enemy, but as a friend. Eight trips back to Vietnam now in all.

"These are the pillars for the school,” says Aitken.

Seven schools he's helped build. Thanks to Dave, children there are getting medical checkups and nutritious meals.

Aitken is hoping to return to Vietnam for a ninth visit at some point.

Meantime, he is lobbying politicians in Hillside to put up a veteran's memorial. Hillside is the only town in Union County without one.