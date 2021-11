With the global insurance market worth over $5 trillion, there are different opportunities to be tapped despite the presence of large incumbents. In Africa, one startup is carving a niche for itself. By way of using APIs, Root is helping businesses and developers launch insurance products faster than the traditional way. The company, based in South Africa, has raised $3 million in seed funding to scale outside the country and build the infrastructure for the global digital insurance economy.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO