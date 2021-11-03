Game Trailers: Gran Turismo 7 another look behind the scenes

Polyphony Digital has been releasing interview videos with Kazunori Yamauchi where he goes into what will drive Gran Turismo 7. The game releases on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 4, and the two latest videos focus on the Scapes features and the Livery Editor. The Scapes has become one of the best photo modes in any game as car models taken from gameplay are input into real backdrops. These can be edited and designed to look ultra realistic. The Livery Editor will bring more depth for Gran Turismo 7 as players will be able to create their looks for their cars. You can check out both videos below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO