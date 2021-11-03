Game Trailers: Gran Turismo 7 another look behind the scenes

This week, Polyphony Digital has released a series of videos that focus on the behind-the-scenes of the upcoming Gran Turismo 7. The game will release on March 4 for PlayStation 5 and on PlayStation 4, with the tech advantage going to the PS5 version. These videos include interviews with Kazunori Yamauchi, who discusses car culture, automotive history and car collection. Yamauchi included new information for Gran Turismo 7, as well, including the car count at launch being 420 cars, the return of the Simulation Mode with both a new and used car market, and how the adaptive triggers work on the DualSense controller. You can check out more detail here and the videos below.
