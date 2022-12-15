ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best ancestry DNA tests: Top kits for exploring your family history

By Eleanor Jones
 21 days ago

Ancestry DNA kits have never been more popular. But there’s such a wide range of services – and associated prices – out there, how do you know which one is right for you?

The actual process of ordering and using one of these kits is fairly straightforward – you fill out a form, place your order, receive a box with instructions to spit or swab, and return your sample to the company in question (and then eagerly await your results).

But while you don’t need a science degree to take a DNA test at home and interpret its findings, there are a few important things to know before you decide which one is best for your needs. You can find out more about the three main types of test – mtDNa, Y-DNA and autosomal – and how they differ, in the FAQs at the bottom of this piece, along with info on accuracy and privacy.

How we tested

We spent months spitting and swabbing our way through the UK’s most popular kits (hey, we never said it was a glamorous process) to help you select the right option, whether you’re thinking of investing in a test for yourself or as a gift for a friend or family member. We looked at how the results were presented, how easy they were to digest and any other additional features or add-ons that made the test stand out from the rest of the field.

As an aside, turnaround times are typically anywhere from two to six weeks for processing, so be prepared to exercise some patience before you get to dive into the details.

The best DNA tests for 2022 are:

23andMe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GmLRf_0cl5VHpe00

Ancestry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqzWK_0cl5VHpe00

MyHeritage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqq6U_0cl5VHpe00

Find My Past

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42OKxd_0cl5VHpe00

DNA test FAQs

The different types of DNA test

  • mtDNA , or mitochondrial DNA testing, provides information about your maternal ancestry line. Both male and female children inherit mitochondrial DNA, but only females can pass it on to their own children. However, since everyone has mitochondria, people of all genders can take mtDNA tests.
  • Y-DNA testing provides information about your paternal ancestry line. Because it tests the Y chromosome, which women don’t have, it’s only available to men, although women can still derive helpful details from the Y-DNA tests of their fathers, uncles or brothers, for instance.
  • Autosomal chromosomes contain segments of DNA you share with everyone you’re related to, so people of all genders can take these tests, and they are the most common types of test available on the home DNA kit market.

How accurate are home DNA tests?

DNA tests and privacy

Consider what you might discover

The verdict: DNA tests

