Assuming that the Texans and Dolphins find a way to land the plane on a Deshaun Watson trade, what happens with Tua Tagovailoa?. Some believe the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft would be part of the package of players and picks that would go to Houston. That seems unlikely. Others believe that Tua would be traded to a separate team. While possible, that doesn’t seem likely either.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO