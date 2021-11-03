CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Starbucks debuts holiday cups, all-new seasonal beverage for 2021

By Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PUXoS_0cl5UqJw00

(NEXSTAR) – Unlike your next-door neighbor, Starbucks is graciously waiting a whole four days into November to unveil its holiday decorations.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Starbucks will debut its latest assortment of holiday cups, each featuring a “gift-inspired” design and touches of red, white, green and lilac. The four cups — “Wrapping Paper,” “Ribbons,” “Holiday Lights” and “Candy Cane” — also feature a “thoughtful gift tag on the back,” in keeping with this year’s theme, according to Starbucks.

“This holiday, we wanted it to feel magical, we wanted it to be warm, and we wanted it to be inclusive,” said Suzie Reecer, Starbucks’ associate creative director, in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRPLc_0cl5UqJw00
Each of the new Starbucks holiday cups features a “thoughtful gift tag” on the back. (Starbucks)

Along with the new cups, Starbucks is bringing back a couple of its seasonal drinks, including the Peppermint Mocha, the Irish Cream Cold Brew, the Caramel Brulee Latte, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and the Chestnut Praline Latte. Returning snacks include the Cranberry Bliss Bar, the Snowman Cookie and the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.

New for 2021, however, is the non-dairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, made with Starbucks’ Blonde Espresso Roast, sugar-cookie syrup, almond milk and sprinkles. There’s also a new Reindeer Cake Pop, made with vanilla cake and chocolate icing.

Dunkin’ to begin serving new holiday drinks Nov. 3

News of Starbucks’ seasonal drinks and cups comes less than a week after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report, during which the company noted a 17% increase in global store sales .

During an earnings call, Starbucks CFO and vice president Rachel Marie Ruggeri also confirmed that cold beverages accounted for 75% of sales in the fourth-quarter of 2021, a statistic Starbucks pointed to when announcing its new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

All of Starbucks’ new holiday offerings will be available at U.S. locations as of Nov. 4.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Hypebae

Dunkin' Serves up New Festive Beverages for the Holidays

The holiday season is almost upon us and Dunkin’ is set to launch a range of new drinks to get you into the festive spirit. Back by popular demand, the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte comes with warm notes blended with cooling peppermint. The beverage is topped off with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and cocoa powder. Meanwhile, the new Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte features a white chocolate flavor base and is finished off with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar. For those looking for a bit of a kick, the Holiday Blend Coffee will be the perfect start to your day with its flavor notes of sweet molasses and dried fruit. Finally, the White Mocha Hot Chocolate comes with creamy milk chocolate and notes of white chocolate.
FOOD & DRINKS
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Starbucks Holiday Tumbler Arrives at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Another new vintage-style ceramic Starbucks tumbler has arrived at Disneyland Resort. This holiday tumbler matches the mug ornament we found last month. Holiday Starbucks Tumbler – $24.99. The tumbler has Mickey and Minnie in winter clothes, with...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starbucks Cups#Sugar Cookie#Icing Sugar#Holiday Decorations#Food Drink#Irish#The Caramel Brulee Latte#The Snowman Cookie#Dunkin#Starbucks Cfo
99.9 The Point

The Starbucks Holiday Cups Have Arrived In Northern Colorado

After Halloween, it seems like the holidays are literally here in a flash. Thanksgiving, it feels like, comes within minutes, and within an hour, we're at Christmas. I don't know if it's the fact that many stores have already had Christmas displays up since a few days before Halloween or the fact that these traditional holiday cups at Starbucks get unveiled earlier and earlier each year, but they're officially back for 2021.
COLORADO STATE
franchising.com

Caribou Coffee Announces Return Of Classic Holiday Beverage Trio And Unveils Three New Cup Designs For Winter Season

Festive Flavors Offered This Year Include Ho Ho Mint Mocha, Fa La Latte and Spicy Mocha. November 01, 2021 // Franchising.com // Minneapolis, MN - Caribou Coffee®, a national premium coffeehouse and Panera Brands portfolio concept, announced the highly-anticipated return of its classic trio of holiday beverages: Ho Ho Mint Mocha, Fa La Latte and Spicy Mocha. These seasonal offerings are now available at select coffeehouses throughout the Twin Cities and slated to be rolled out nationwide starting on Thursday, Nov. 4. Making this season a little brighter, Caribou Coffee also unveiled three new holiday cup designs featuring iconic images and festive patterns.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Oregonian

Starbucks rolls out holiday drink menu, plus new cup designs that include gift tags

It’s the coziest time of the year, as Starbucks brings back holiday beverages and festive food in its iconic red cups starting Thursday. Customers can enjoy various beverages, like the Peppermint Mocha, which is back for its 19th year, the new non-dairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and another returning favorite — Irish Cream Cold Brew. Other handcrafted holiday beverages include the Caramel Brulee Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Chestnut Praline Latte.
RESTAURANTS
Benzinga

Starbucks Delivers Blended Beverages and Results

More than a week ago, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) topped analysts' estimates for its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings. However, the coffee chain fell short on revenue along with reporting disappointing sales growth in China and providing a mixed outlook for the coming fiscal year, confirming that the global pandemic is still shaping our lives.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Furious the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

Chick-Fil-A customers frequent the casual dining fast-food chain for its quality combos and delightful customer service. The service is so good that Chick-Fil-A was voted "best in customer satisfaction" for the third consecutive year in a Newsweek survey. Unfortunately, customers are now pissed and telling the chain they can keep their "my pleasure" mantra. Some customers are so pissed that they've filed a lawsuit.
RESTAURANTS
OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
RESTAURANTS
FIRST For Women

Avoid Bland Scrambled Eggs With This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Beast

Red Lobster Makes 'Ultimate Endless Shrimp' Available Every Day for a Limited Time

Red Lobster's 'Ultimate Endless Shrimp' is an event. Not even just for shrimp lovers, this occasion was momentous every time the promotion popped up. Endless shrimp wasn't just a catchy name for the activation. No, friends, when Red Lobster made it so, it's made sure that folks really do get as much shrimp as they can handle. The only catch with 'Ultimate Endless Shrimp' was that it was only on Mondays during the duration of the promotion.
FOOD & DRINKS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy