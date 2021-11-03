CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Dial-A-Daughter Senior Concierge Service helps the elderly in WV

By Izzy Post
 8 days ago

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A new senior home service is available in Greenbrier County and surrounding areas but with a more personal twist.

Jenny McClung left her hospital job after 18 years wanting something more.  She took a leap of faith and started Dial-A-Daughter Senior Concierge Service, providing assistance to anyone who may need a little extra help around the house

“Services can be anything from going grocery shopping, coming into the house to help manage your mail and basic bill pay, some personal gift shopping, running errands, really anything that a personal assistant would do,” McClung said.

McClung said she got the idea after caring for her grandmothers as a young girl. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she felt the need to help elderly residents who were more homebound than ever. Her services caught the eye of a friend of Jeanne Christie who was undergoing spinal tumor removal surgery

“She called and said I have a feeling you’re going to need some help,” Christie said. “I know Jenny has just started this business so I called her right away.”

After hiring dial a daughter, Christie said the personal touch has made all the difference

“She even vacuumed my house the day before I came back because she knows I had dogs,” Christie added. “She knew that I didn’t want to come home to dog hair and so I think that’s definitely a step above.”

Christie added Jenny has become more than just an assistant and help around the house, she’s become like family.

“She’s fun, I consider her a friend now,”Christie said. “We end up chatting, she’ll go to run an errand and we’re there a half an hour or 20 minutes later. She’s cheerful and bubbly and easy.”

For Jenny, she’s just happy to lend a hand.

Dial-A-Daughter offers both hourly and package services.  For more information, click here .

