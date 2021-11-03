CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cl5UF6P00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and South Carolina, a total of 99,525 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,747 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Augusta-Richmond County than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Augusta metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lincoln County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,185 infections in Lincoln County, or 15,194 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lincoln County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Augusta metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 423 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lincoln County, above the 265 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Augusta-Richmond County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lincoln County, GA 15,194 1,185 423 33
2 Aiken County, SC 16,103 26,880 203 339
3 McDuffie County, GA 16,308 3,506 349 75
4 Burke County, GA 16,506 3,722 373 84
5 Edgefield County, SC 16,542 4,428 213 57
6 Columbia County, GA 16,858 24,831 200 295
7 Richmond County, GA 17,360 34,973 343 692

