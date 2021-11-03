CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay faces Toronto, looks for 4th straight victory

 8 days ago

Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-1, third in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-1, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -132, Lightning +110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Toronto.

Toronto finished 35-14-7 overall and 18-7-3 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Maple Leafs recorded 336 assists on 186 total goals last season.

Tampa Bay went 36-17-3 overall with a 15-10-3 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Lightning recorded 299 assists on 180 total goals last season.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

