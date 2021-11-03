CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Rochester, NY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cl5U80Z00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 115,701 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,766 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Rochester is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Yates County in New York has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,695 infections in Yates County, or 6,778 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Yates County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Rochester metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 116 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Yates County, below the 147 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rochester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Yates County, NY 6,778 1,695 116 29
2 Ontario County, NY 8,726 9,553 101 111
3 Livingston County, NY 9,212 5,887 111 71
4 Wayne County, NY 9,271 8,423 96 87
5 Orleans County, NY 10,856 4,470 219 90
6 Monroe County, NY 11,511 85,673 160 1,194

