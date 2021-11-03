This Is the County in the Roanoke, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Roanoke metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 37,889 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,094 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Roanoke is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Roanoke metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Craig County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 546 infections in Craig County, or 10,679 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Craig County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Roanoke metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 137 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Craig County, below the 199 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Roanoke metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

