Cop26: Prince Charles urges safeguarding of indigenous people at climate summit

By Cal Byrne
The Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Charles has called on world leaders to "safeguard and honour the rights of indigenous peoples" on day two...

www.independent.co.uk

madison

Britain's Prince Charles urges climate action

Britain's Prince Charles urged action on climate change Tuesday. Speaking at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, the Prince of Wales said that humanity has tested the world to destruction and must now talk about solutions.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 climate summit outcome will be ‘life or death for millions of people,’ says Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said the outcome of the Cop26 climate summit will be “life or death for millions of people” living in countries most effected by extreme weather.Justin Welby said the talks, due to begin in Glasgow on Sunday, are “emergency surgery” for the world.The former oil executive, who in 1987 resigned from the fossil fuel industry after 11 years to train for Anglican priesthood, added that leaders must deliver for “the whole human family”.Dr Welby is due to visit the summit on Monday. Ahead of his visit, he warned that radical action is needed but said there...
ENVIRONMENT
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Cop26: Prince Charles says ‘war-like footing’ needed to tackle climate crisis

Prince Charles is to call for world powers to engage in a “war-like footing” to tackle the climate crisis, with a “military-style campaign” to cajole the private sector into making the changes needed to address urgent environmental issues.The Prince of Wales will open the Cop26 summit in Glasgow on Monday with a speech welcoming world leaders, just as he did in Paris in 2015 at Cop21.The 72-year-old royal, who will be accompanied by his wife Camilla, has spent decades campaigning for better protections for the planet.He is expected to stress the urgency of dealing with the climate crisis, saying:...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

World leaders urged to 'save humanity' at climate summit

World leaders must act to "save humanity", UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Monday as they met for the historic COP26 climate summit that observers said got under way with more talk than action. More than 120 heads of state and government are gathering in Glasgow for a two-day summit...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: Act now for our children, Queen urges climate summit

The Queen has urged world leaders at the COP26 climate summit to "achieve true statesmanship" and create a "safer, stabler future" for the planet. In a video message, she said many people hoped the "time for words has now moved to the time for action". She urged them to act...
ENVIRONMENT
#Indigenous Peoples#Climate#Safeguard
pbs.org

WATCH: Prince Charles urges radical transformation of economy

Great Britain’s Prince Charles spoke at the COP 26 United Nations Climate Change Conference on Monday, telling leaders that the “hopes of the world are upon you.”. “I know you all carry a heavy burden on your shoulders and you do not need me to tell you that the eyes and hopes of the world are upon you to act with all dispatch and decisively, because time has quite literally run out,” said Charles.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Connecticut

Global Finance Urged to Step Up Climate Fight at COP26 Summit

Live updates throughout the day as the world's leading environment officials, climate experts and activists gather in Glasgow, U.K., for the U.N. climate conference COP26. All times below are U.S. East Coast time. World leaders have now left the COP26 climate summit but high-ranking officials are staying on to discuss...
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson offers extra £1bn for climate crisis fund, but only if UK economy bounces back

Boris Johnson is pledging to put an extra £1bn into a climate crisis fund for poor nations – but only if the UK economy bounces back from Covid.The pledge comes alongside a warning from the prime minister that it is “one minute to midnight” in the fight against the climate disaster and an appeal for the world “to act now”.“If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow,” Mr Johnson is expected to tell 120 world leaders at the Cop26 opening ceremony in Glasgow.But the United Nations summit...
ADVOCACY
moneyweek.com

Will the COP26 climate summit be a success?

COP26, currently taking place in Glasgow, is the 26th meeting (“conference of the parties”) of the nations signed up to the UN’s Framework Convention on Climate Change, the main international mechanism for agreeing actions to cut emissions of greenhouse gases. The annual conferences have their roots in the Rio Earth Summit of 1992, when the UN framework itself was established. COP1, in Berlin in 1995, laid the groundwork for the world’s first legally binding climate-change treaty, the Kyoto Protocol of 1997 (COP3). The Kyoto agreement required developed countries to reduce emissions by an average of 5% below 1990 levels, and set up a carbon trading system. The most significant COPs since then have been COP15, in Copenhagen in 2009, when nations failed to agree a major updating of Kyoto. Then COP21, held in Paris in 2015, when they succeeded.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Prince Charles and Cheryl meet young people helped by Prince’s Trust

Following on from his meeting with Stella McCartney at Cop26 in Glasgow last week, the Prince of Wales has joined singer, Cheryl, in Newcastle today to meet young people helped by the Prince’s Trust. Charles and former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl visited The Prince’s Trust Cheryl’s Trust Centre and talked...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Youth urge Pacific Rim leaders to act on climate, pandemic

Young people living in Pacific Rim countries want to see more ambition from their leaders when it comes to tackling climate change and to see money devoted to a shared fund to prepare for future pandemics. Those were two of the messages delivered to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Wednesday by 124 youth delegates who were taking part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.The forum is being hosted in a virtual format this year due to the pandemic and culminates with a leader’s meeting later this week. APEC's 21 members include the U.S. and China and account...
WORLD
enstarz.com

Princes Harry, Charles Officially Reunited? Duke of Sussex Reportedly Begs For Father's Forgiveness

Have Prince Harry and his father, Prince Charles, ended their feud after the former begged for his dad's forgiveness?. Speculations were made following a report from New Idea revealing that the Prince of Wales and his youngest son reunited via Suggest. The source also declared that their quick unity happened following Queen Elizabeth's health condition, which alarmed the public all over October.
CELEBRITIES

