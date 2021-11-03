CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cl5S8nJ00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 218,330 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,221 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Memphis than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Shelby County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 144,279 infections in Shelby County, or 15,398 for every 100,000 people.

Though Shelby County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Memphis metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 241 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Shelby County, compared to 252 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Memphis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Shelby County, TN 15,398 144,279 241 2,255
2 Tunica County, MS 15,792 1,606 383 39
3 Tate County, MS 16,281 4,639 390 111
4 Crittenden County, AR 17,928 8,787 347 170
5 Marshall County, MS 18,171 6,503 380 136
6 Benton County, MS 18,175 1,500 473 39
7 DeSoto County, MS 18,381 32,375 234 412
8 Fayette County, TN 18,392 7,300 267 106
9 Tipton County, TN 18,457 11,341 208 128

