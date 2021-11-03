CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cl5S7ua00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 113,140 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,404 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Little Rock metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Perry County in Arkansas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,515 infections in Perry County, or 14,677 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Perry County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Little Rock metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 203 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Perry County, below the 221 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Perry County, AR 14,677 1,515 203 21
2 Pulaski County, AR 14,925 58,725 231 909
3 Saline County, AR 15,684 18,508 206 243
4 Grant County, AR 15,902 2,876 276 50
5 Faulkner County, AR 15,970 19,550 181 222
6 Lonoke County, AR 16,572 11,966 242 175

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
24/7 Wall St.

US Cities With the Most Smokers

Claiming nearly half a million American lives annually, smоking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Another 16 million Americans are living with a serious illness caused by smоking. Smоking also has an economic impact, including more than $225 billion each year spent on medical expenses to treat the smоking-related illness […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#The Little Rock#Ar#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This State Is About to Get Hit Hard by Drought

Drought conditions in some of the Western states are as bad as they have been in recorded history. The U.S. Drought Monitor measures conditions across the country, and the worst level of drought exists in large portions of California, Washington, and Oregon. Colorado and Montana have been hit hard. The worst situation is in Nevada. […]
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Obese Metro Area in Every State

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Dangerous States

The U.S. violent crime rate — an annual, population-adjusted measure of cases of rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide — climbed by 5% in 2020. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
42K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy