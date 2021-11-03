This Is the County in the Lynchburg, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lynchburg metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 35,604 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,659 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Lynchburg, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Lynchburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bedford County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,911 infections in Bedford County, or 12,721 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Bedford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lynchburg metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 191 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bedford County, below the 217 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lynchburg metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

