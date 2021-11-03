CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

This Is the County in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cl5S4GP00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Knoxville metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 153,078 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,626 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Knoxville than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Knoxville metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Union County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,139 infections in Union County, or 16,270 for every 100,000 people.

Though Union County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Knoxville metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 238 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Union County, above the 219 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Knoxville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Union County, TN 16,270 3,139 238 46
2 Anderson County, TN 17,124 12,976 286 217
3 Knox County, TN 17,239 78,642 202 922
4 Morgan County, TN 17,642 3,810 227 49
5 Loudon County, TN 17,710 9,140 186 96
6 Campbell County, TN 18,286 7,257 202 80
7 Blount County, TN 18,486 23,744 209 269
8 Grainger County, TN 18,898 4,349 287 66
9 Roane County, TN 18,944 10,021 289 153

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Health
Knoxville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
24/7 Wall St.

US Cities With the Most Smokers

Claiming nearly half a million American lives annually, smоking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Another 16 million Americans are living with a serious illness caused by smоking. Smоking also has an economic impact, including more than $225 billion each year spent on medical expenses to treat the smоking-related illness […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Obese Metro Area in Every State

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This State Is About to Get Hit Hard by Drought

Drought conditions in some of the Western states are as bad as they have been in recorded history. The U.S. Drought Monitor measures conditions across the country, and the worst level of drought exists in large portions of California, Washington, and Oregon. Colorado and Montana have been hit hard. The worst situation is in Nevada. […]
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Dangerous States

The U.S. violent crime rate — an annual, population-adjusted measure of cases of rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide — climbed by 5% in 2020. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
42K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy