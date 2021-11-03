This Is the County in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 918,192 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,544 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Houston metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Austin County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,509 infections in Austin County, or 11,869 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Austin County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Houston metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 176 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Austin County, below the 194 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

