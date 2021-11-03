CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cl5S1cE00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 202,842 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,684 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Birmingham-Hoover than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Chilton County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,747 infections in Chilton County, or 15,359 for every 100,000 people.

Though Chilton County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Birmingham metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 369 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Chilton County, above the 300 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Birmingham-Hoover metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Chilton County, AL 15,359 6,747 369 162
2 Jefferson County, AL 17,517 115,591 296 1,952
3 Walker County, AL 17,662 11,391 574 370
4 Shelby County, AL 17,908 37,832 167 353
5 Blount County, AL 17,979 10,364 307 177
6 Bibb County, AL 18,977 4,275 382 86
7 St. Clair County, AL 19,062 16,642 388 339

