This Is the County in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 202,842 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,684 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Birmingham-Hoover than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Chilton County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,747 infections in Chilton County, or 15,359 for every 100,000 people.

Though Chilton County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Birmingham metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 369 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Chilton County, above the 300 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Birmingham-Hoover metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

