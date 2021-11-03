CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cl5S0jV00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 547,319 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,375 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Boston-Cambridge-Newton is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Boston metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Norfolk County in Massachusetts has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 64,536 infections in Norfolk County, or 9,243 for every 100,000 people.

Though Norfolk County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Boston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 267 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Norfolk County, above the 253 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

These are all the counties in New Hampshire where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Norfolk County, MA 9,243 64,536 267 1,861
2 Middlesex County, MA 9,969 159,020 246 3,923
3 Rockingham County, NH 10,173 31,041 99 303
4 Strafford County, NH 10,309 13,220 94 121
5 Plymouth County, MA 11,563 59,216 298 1,524
6 Suffolk County, MA 13,572 107,461 242 1,919
7 Essex County, MA 14,446 112,825 322 2,511

