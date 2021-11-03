CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

This Is the County in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cl5Rz5Q00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 249,997 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 8,950 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Baltimore-Columbia-Towson is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Baltimore metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carroll County in Maryland has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,745 infections in Carroll County, or 7,011 for every 100,000 people.

Though Carroll County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Baltimore metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 173 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Carroll County, compared to 177 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Carroll County, MD 7,011 11,745 173 289
2 Howard County, MD 7,176 22,628 88 278
3 Queen Anne's County, MD 7,876 3,887 146 72
4 Harford County, MD 8,250 20,709 141 355
5 Baltimore County, MD 9,256 76,602 222 1,840
6 Anne Arundel County, MD 9,327 52,948 135 764
7 Baltimore City, MD 10,001 61,478 218 1,342

Comments / 0

 

