This Is the County in the Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Huntington-Ashland metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, a total of 56,856 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,871 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Huntington-Ashland than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Huntington metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lincoln County in West Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,812 infections in Lincoln County, or 13,341 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Lincoln County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Huntington metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 209 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lincoln County, below the 237 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Huntington-Ashland metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

