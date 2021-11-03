CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cl5RyCh00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Huntington-Ashland metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, a total of 56,856 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,871 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Huntington-Ashland than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Huntington metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lincoln County in West Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,812 infections in Lincoln County, or 13,341 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Lincoln County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Huntington metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 209 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lincoln County, below the 237 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Huntington-Ashland metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lincoln County, WV 13,341 2,812 209 44
2 Wayne County, WV 13,855 5,640 192 78
3 Putnam County, WV 15,583 8,828 219 124
4 Cabell County, WV 15,661 14,928 278 265
5 Lawrence County, OH 16,256 9,855 254 154
6 Boyd County, KY 17,488 8,410 216 104
7 Greenup County, KY 17,847 6,383 226 81

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

The City with the Worst Income Inequality in Arizona

The United States has some of the highest levels of income and wealth inequality in the world. U.S. Federal Reserve data shows that the wealthiest 10% of Americans control $93.8 trillion, more than double the $40.3 trillion in the hands of the remaining 90% of Americans. The income and wealth...
ARIZONA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

US Cities With the Most Smokers

Claiming nearly half a million American lives annually, smоking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Another 16 million Americans are living with a serious illness caused by smоking. Smоking also has an economic impact, including more than $225 billion each year spent on medical expenses to treat the smоking-related illness […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
FOX8 News

A ‘delta-plus’ variant has been found in labs – including in North Carolina – and it’s being watched

(WGHP) – Just when you think aggressive vaccination has helped to quell the virulent delta variant strain of COVID-19 that surged across the world last summer, you may be hearing that the “delta-plus” variant has been found in North Carolina. Dr. Zack Moore, an epidemiologist for the state, said there actually are 40 subvariants of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Least Sleep Deprived Counties

Sleep is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night — and falling short of this target carries a number of risks. Still, nearly 90 million American adults are not getting enough sleep. Americans who do not […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
International Business Times

42 Fully Vaccinated Indiana Residents Have Died Of COVID-19 Over 1 Week

More than 40 fully vaccinated residents have died of COVID-19 in Indiana over the past week as breakthrough infections continue to rise, according to state data. Indiana health officials recorded 42 cases of breakthrough COVID-19 deaths among the fully vaccinated between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4. The state has now reported 623 deaths among the fully vaccinated, which represents 0.018% of its inoculated population.
INDIANA STATE
The Georgia Sun

This is the fastest shrinking county in Georgia

U.S. population growth slowed over the last decade to its lowest rate since the Great Depression. The U.S. population is aging rapidly. While baby boomers have started to hit retirement age, challenging economic circumstances have caused many younger Americans to postpone having a family — and this was before the pandemic made conditions even more difficult.
GEORGIA STATE
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Obese Metro Area in Every State

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
42K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy