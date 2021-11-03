CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cl5RxJy00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 395,304 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,293 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in San Antonio-New Braunfels than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader San Antonio metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bandera County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,328 infections in Bandera County, or 10,697 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Bandera County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the San Antonio metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 248 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bandera County, below the 270 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bandera County, TX 10,697 2,328 248 54
2 Kendall County, TX 12,148 5,100 236 99
3 Medina County, TX 14,049 6,931 334 165
4 Comal County, TX 14,385 19,434 336 454
5 Wilson County, TX 15,621 7,529 282 136
6 Guadalupe County, TX 15,732 24,406 216 335
7 Bexar County, TX 16,669 321,013 265 5,107
8 Atascosa County, TX 17,537 8,563 416 203

