Public Health

This Is the County in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cl5RvYW00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, which covers parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, a total of 405,287 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,388 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Charlotte metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mecklenburg County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 157,039 infections in Mecklenburg County, or 14,895 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Mecklenburg County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charlotte metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 118 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Mecklenburg County, below the 172 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Mecklenburg County, NC 14,895 157,039 118 1,239
2 Union County, NC 16,026 36,331 148 335
3 Cabarrus County, NC 16,289 32,813 167 337
4 Iredell County, NC 16,715 28,838 187 323
5 Lancaster County, SC 17,857 15,990 252 226
6 York County, SC 18,067 46,729 196 506
7 Lincoln County, NC 18,380 14,969 131 107
8 Gaston County, NC 18,458 39,978 287 621
9 Rowan County, NC 18,764 26,195 324 453
10 Chester County, SC 19,814 6,405 346 112

