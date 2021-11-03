This Is the County in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 212,566 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,518 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Oklahoma City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Logan County in Oklahoma has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,087 infections in Logan County, or 13,220 for every 100,000 people.

Though Logan County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Oklahoma City metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 241 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Logan County, compared to 238 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Oklahoma City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

