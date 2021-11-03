CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

This Is the County in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cl5Rtn400 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 144,126 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,617 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Omaha-Council Bluffs than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mills County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,050 infections in Mills County, or 13,706 for every 100,000 people.

Though Mills County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Omaha metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 194 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Mills County, above the 145 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Mills County, IA 13,706 2,050 194 29
2 Cass County, NE 13,800 3,547 70 18
3 Washington County, NE 13,843 2,799 143 29
4 Saunders County, NE 15,016 3,157 95 20
5 Harrison County, IA 15,654 2,214 552 78
6 Pottawattamie County, IA 15,667 14,649 216 202
7 Douglas County, NE 15,728 87,290 142 790
8 Sarpy County, NE 15,935 28,420 95 170

