Pittsburgh, PA

This Is the County in the Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cl5RsuL00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 275,568 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,777 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Pittsburgh is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Pittsburgh metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Allegheny County in Pennsylvania has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 131,420 infections in Allegheny County, or 10,723 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Allegheny County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Pittsburgh metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 190 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Allegheny County, below the 222 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Pittsburgh metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Allegheny County, PA 10,723 131,420 190 2,332
2 Washington County, PA 12,300 25,529 188 390
3 Westmoreland County, PA 12,651 44,881 253 899
4 Armstrong County, PA 13,217 8,767 297 197
5 Beaver County, PA 13,290 22,181 283 472
6 Butler County, PA 13,405 25,009 269 501
7 Fayette County, PA 13,441 17,781 306 405

