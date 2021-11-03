CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cl5Rr1c00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 162,616 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,505 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Tulsa than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Osage County in Oklahoma has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,877 infections in Osage County, or 14,536 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Osage County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tulsa metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 264 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Osage County, below the 279 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tulsa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Osage County, OK 14,536 6,877 264 125
2 Okmulgee County, OK 15,251 5,931 363 141
3 Creek County, OK 15,718 11,185 363 258
4 Pawnee County, OK 16,113 2,647 402 66
5 Wagoner County, OK 16,358 12,735 262 204
6 Tulsa County, OK 16,723 107,493 260 1,669
7 Rogers County, OK 17,341 15,748 318 289

Comments / 0

 

