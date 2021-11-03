CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

This Is the Parish in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cl5Rq8t00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 189,216 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,974 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in New Orleans-Metairie than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Orleans Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 46,772 infections in Orleans Parish, or 12,004 for every 100,000 people.

Though Orleans Parish has the lowest per capita infection rate in the New Orleans metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 255 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Orleans Parish, compared to 268 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Orleans-Metairie metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Orleans Parish, LA 12,004 46,772 255 994
2 St. John the Baptist Parish, LA 14,512 6,305 394 171
3 St. Bernard Parish, LA 15,085 6,893 214 98
4 Jefferson Parish, LA 15,964 69,492 267 1,162
5 Plaquemines Parish, LA 16,344 3,820 171 40
6 St. James Parish, LA 16,426 3,508 328 70
7 St. Charles Parish, LA 16,822 8,869 241 127
8 St. Tammany Parish, LA 17,278 43,557 287 723

