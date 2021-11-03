This Is the Parish in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 189,216 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,974 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in New Orleans-Metairie than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Orleans Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 46,772 infections in Orleans Parish, or 12,004 for every 100,000 people.

Though Orleans Parish has the lowest per capita infection rate in the New Orleans metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 255 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Orleans Parish, compared to 268 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Orleans-Metairie metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

