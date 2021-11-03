CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cl5RpGA00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 181,299 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 7,498 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Portland metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Skamania County in Washington has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 779 infections in Skamania County, or 6,704 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Skamania County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Portland metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 52 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Skamania County, below the 83 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Skamania County, WA 6,704 779 52 6
2 Washington County, OR 6,751 39,280 56 327
3 Multnomah County, OR 7,082 56,564 90 718
4 Clackamas County, OR 7,467 30,299 77 312
5 Columbia County, OR 7,675 3,903 87 44
6 Yamhill County, OR 8,569 8,896 113 117
7 Clark County, WA 8,934 41,578 105 490

