CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cl5Rnjw00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 1,184,513 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,421 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Chicago-Naperville-Elgin is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, McHenry County in Illinois has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 35,214 infections in McHenry County, or 11,441 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does McHenry County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Chicago metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 109 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in McHenry County, below the 194 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 McHenry County, IL 11,441 35,214 109 335
2 Lake County, IL 11,503 80,940 155 1,092
3 Newton County, IN 11,514 1,614 350 49
4 DuPage County, IL 11,750 109,481 149 1,385
5 DeKalb County, IL 11,806 12,302 129 134
6 Cook County, IL 12,258 640,334 216 11,268
7 Kane County, IL 13,006 69,040 166 883
8 Kendall County, IL 13,162 16,403 92 115
9 Will County, IL 13,389 92,207 165 1,135
10 Lake County, IN 13,744 66,914 242 1,177
11 Porter County, IN 13,748 23,103 220 369
12 Kenosha County, WI 14,299 24,070 228 384
13 Grundy County, IL 14,793 7,472 170 86
14 Jasper County, IN 16,201 5,419 257 86

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

US Cities With the Most Smokers

Claiming nearly half a million American lives annually, smоking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Another 16 million Americans are living with a serious illness caused by smоking. Smоking also has an economic impact, including more than $225 billion each year spent on medical expenses to treat the smоking-related illness […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 644,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 46.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 740,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Obese Metro Area in Every State

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Dangerous States

The U.S. violent crime rate — an annual, population-adjusted measure of cases of rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide — climbed by 5% in 2020. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This State Is About to Get Hit Hard by Drought

Drought conditions in some of the Western states are as bad as they have been in recorded history. The U.S. Drought Monitor measures conditions across the country, and the worst level of drought exists in large portions of California, Washington, and Oregon. Colorado and Montana have been hit hard. The worst situation is in Nevada. […]
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
42K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy