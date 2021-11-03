This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 1,184,513 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,421 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Chicago-Naperville-Elgin is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, McHenry County in Illinois has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 35,214 infections in McHenry County, or 11,441 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does McHenry County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Chicago metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 109 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in McHenry County, below the 194 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

