This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 712,766 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,744 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Philadelphia metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Cecil County in Maryland has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,818 infections in Cecil County, or 8,602 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Cecil County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Philadelphia metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 173 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Cecil County, below the 234 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).