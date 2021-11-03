CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cl5RaGV00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 712,766 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,744 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Philadelphia metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Cecil County in Maryland has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,818 infections in Cecil County, or 8,602 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Cecil County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Philadelphia metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 173 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Cecil County, below the 234 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Cecil County, MD 8,602 8,818 173 177
2 Chester County, PA 9,814 50,754 170 877
3 Montgomery County, PA 10,414 85,529 225 1,847
4 Delaware County, PA 11,021 62,107 266 1,501
5 Philadelphia County, PA 11,538 181,782 255 4,013
6 Bucks County, PA 11,684 73,188 227 1,424
7 Burlington County, NJ 12,257 54,710 212 948
8 Salem County, NJ 12,380 7,841 325 206
9 Gloucester County, NJ 13,192 38,369 251 729
10 Camden County, NJ 13,425 68,112 285 1,444
11 New Castle County, DE 14,691 81,556 181 1,007

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 644,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 46.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 740,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Pa Nj De Md Metro Area#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

US Cities With the Most Smokers

Claiming nearly half a million American lives annually, smоking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Another 16 million Americans are living with a serious illness caused by smоking. Smоking also has an economic impact, including more than $225 billion each year spent on medical expenses to treat the smоking-related illness […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Dangerous States

The U.S. violent crime rate — an annual, population-adjusted measure of cases of rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide — climbed by 5% in 2020. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Obese Metro Area in Every State

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Is About to Get Hit Hard by Drought

Drought conditions in some of the Western states are as bad as they have been in recorded history. The U.S. Drought Monitor measures conditions across the country, and the worst level of drought exists in large portions of California, Washington, and Oregon. Colorado and Montana have been hit hard. The worst situation is in Nevada. […]
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
42K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy