This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19
Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.
In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 199,354 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,511 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.
Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Louisville/Jefferson County than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.
The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Trimble County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,231 infections in Trimble County, or 14,253 for every 100,000 people.
Though Trimble County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Louisville/Jefferson County metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.
There have been a total of 197 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Trimble County, compared to 207 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.
These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Trimble County, KY
|14,253
|1,231
|197
|17
|2
|Floyd County, IN
|14,608
|11,220
|283
|217
|3
|Shelby County, KY
|15,088
|7,059
|224
|105
|4
|Bullitt County, KY
|15,142
|12,033
|160
|127
|5
|Oldham County, KY
|15,520
|10,146
|142
|93
|6
|Jefferson County, KY
|15,648
|120,047
|205
|1,569
|7
|Spencer County, KY
|15,653
|2,856
|186
|34
|8
|Clark County, IN
|16,297
|18,856
|222
|257
|9
|Henry County, KY
|16,422
|2,597
|171
|27
|10
|Harrison County, IN
|16,509
|6,556
|237
|94
|11
|Scott County, IN
|18,637
|4,425
|320
|76
|12
|Washington County, KY
|19,369
|2,328
|383
|46
Comments / 0