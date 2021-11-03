CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cl5RXZC00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 199,354 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,511 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Louisville/Jefferson County than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Trimble County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,231 infections in Trimble County, or 14,253 for every 100,000 people.

Though Trimble County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Louisville/Jefferson County metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 197 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Trimble County, compared to 207 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Trimble County, KY 14,253 1,231 197 17
2 Floyd County, IN 14,608 11,220 283 217
3 Shelby County, KY 15,088 7,059 224 105
4 Bullitt County, KY 15,142 12,033 160 127
5 Oldham County, KY 15,520 10,146 142 93
6 Jefferson County, KY 15,648 120,047 205 1,569
7 Spencer County, KY 15,653 2,856 186 34
8 Clark County, IN 16,297 18,856 222 257
9 Henry County, KY 16,422 2,597 171 27
10 Harrison County, IN 16,509 6,556 237 94
11 Scott County, IN 18,637 4,425 320 76
12 Washington County, KY 19,369 2,328 383 46

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

US Cities With the Most Smokers

Claiming nearly half a million American lives annually, smоking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Another 16 million Americans are living with a serious illness caused by smоking. Smоking also has an economic impact, including more than $225 billion each year spent on medical expenses to treat the smоking-related illness […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Ohio Has Received So Far

It has now been 47 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of November 9, the U.S. has sent 536,665,505 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 163.5% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
carolinajournal.com

Buncombe County hit hard, but not just by COVID-19

North Carolina’s tourism industry lost more than half of its jobs in the first part of 2020 following Gov. Roy Cooper’s lockdowns. Annual visitor spending decreased 32% from 2019. Buncombe County in particular took a significant hit. Visitor spending decreased by a whopping 34.9% from 2019, the 10th largest among North Carolina counties.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, November 8. Five more deaths were reported: a 66-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 71-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 64-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 56-year-old male who was unvaccinated, and a 90-year-old male who was vaccinated.  […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Obese Metro Area in Every State

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
HEALTH
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Tennessee

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 734,447 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 224 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Tennessee, deaths attributable to the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Dangerous States

The U.S. violent crime rate — an annual, population-adjusted measure of cases of rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide — climbed by 5% in 2020. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDVM 25

Frederick County Fire and EMS mourns sudden loss of firefighter

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Fire and Rescue has announced the sudden passing of a firefighter stationed in Adamstown, Maryland. David Esposito started his career in Frederick in November of 2015 and was stationed at Caroll Manor Fire Company #14 in Adamstown. He was previously assigned to fire stations in New Market, Green […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
24/7 Wall St.

This State Is About to Get Hit Hard by Drought

Drought conditions in some of the Western states are as bad as they have been in recorded history. The U.S. Drought Monitor measures conditions across the country, and the worst level of drought exists in large portions of California, Washington, and Oregon. Colorado and Montana have been hit hard. The worst situation is in Nevada. […]
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
42K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy