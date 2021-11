Reigning World Youth champion and current Senior National champion, Arundhati Choudhary, has written to the Boxing Federation of India requesting a trial to select India's representative in the 70kg weight division for the World Championships to be held in December this year. The BFI had earlier handed Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, Lovlina Borgohain, direct qualification for the tournament in that weight division, even while deciding that the remaining squad would be made up of gold medal winners from the national championships that were held in Hisar last month.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO