CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Pak declines use of its airspace for Srinagar-Sharjah flights

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Pakistan has declined to allow the use of its airspace for flights from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, sources told...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Troika Plus meeting: Pakistan FM Qureshi calls for international engagement with Afghanistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): Urging the international community to continue to engage with the Taliban, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that engagements will help consolidate peace and stability and promote sustainable economic development in Afghanistan. "No one wishes to see a relapse into civil war; no one...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghanistan 'At Brink of Economic Collapse,' Warns Pakistan

Afghanistan is 'at the brink of economic collapse' and the international community must urgently resume funding and provide humanitarian assistance, Pakistan's foreign minister warned Thursday as U.S., Chinese, Russian and Taliban diplomats met in Islamabad. Shah Mehmood Qureshi spoke at the opening of the so-called 'troika plus' meeting, which included...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban welcomes India's meet on Afghanistan, assures world that Afghan soil not being used against anyone

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 11 (ANI): Taliban on Thursday welcomed the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan and said the world should not be worried about Afghan soil being used against anyone. The Taliban claimed that they have already fulfilled all the demands mentioned for the India conference on Afghanistan, reported...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amit Shah
The Independent

India hosts talks on Afghanistan boycotted by rival Pakistan

India on Wednesday hosted senior security officials from Russia, Iran and five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover of the country. India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval invited security chiefs from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Afghan representatives were not invited, while Pakistan and China declined to attend, with Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf last week calling India a “spoiler” and not a “peacemaker” in Afghanistan.“This is a time for close consultation among us,” Doval said in opening remarks...
INDIA
simpleflying.com

Boeing Flies The 777X Out To Dubai Ahead Of The Airshow

Boeing has flown the 777X out to Dubai ahead of its public debut at the Dubai Airshow. Having received all the necessary permissions to fly out to the United Arab Emirates, the planemaker will be keen to show off the jet to its largest customer, Emirates, who has publicly voiced discontent with the progress of the program several times.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Srinagar#Airspace#Sharjah#Pakistan#Ani#Indian#Mea#Mha#Ministry Of Home Affairs#Union Home
Birmingham Star

Pak Foreign Office refrains response on issue of airspace to US

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 6 (ANI): At the weekly media briefing of the Foreign Office on Thursday, the FO spokesman refrained from giving a detailed response on the issue of airspace to the US. To a query about the status of the existing understanding with the US i.e. Air Lines of...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

New Japanese FM vows to protect universal values amid China's rise

Tokyo [Japan], November 11 (ANI): Japan's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday vowed to protect universal values and the country's peace and prosperity amid security challenges arising out of China's military aggression. "We are seeing more serious challenges to universal values, which have sustained peace and the stability of...
AGRICULTURE
IBTimes

India Sends Thousands More Troops To Restive Kashmir

India has sent thousands more paramilitary troops into its section of Kashmir, already one of the world's most militarised zones, after a string of targeted killings by suspected rebels in recent weeks, officials said Wednesday. New Delhi has for decades stationed at least 500,000 soldiers in the divided Himalayan territory,...
POLITICS
Aviation Week

Emirates To Launch Tel Aviv Flights Using 777s

Emirates Airline will commence daily flights between Dubai (DXB) and Tel Aviv (TLV) from Dec. 6, marking the UAE carrier’s first flights to Israel following the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2020. The 1,326-mi. route will be operated with a three-class Boeing 777... Subscription Required. Emirates...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
simpleflying.com

Bamboo Airways Operates Its Inaugural Flight To London Heathrow

Earlier this week, Bamboo Airways marked a significant milestone in the airline’s short history by operating its inaugural non-repatriation flight to London Heathrow Airport. The only previous time that the up-and-coming Vietnamese leisure carrier has visited the British capital was early in the pandemic. Let’s take a closer look at this exciting inaugural service.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Taliban sends envoy to take charge of embassy in Pakistan

A Taliban envoy has been sent to neighbouring Pakistan to take charge of the Afghan embassy, two months after the hardline Islamist group seized power, officials said Friday. The last ambassador of the Afghan embassy was withdrawn by the former US-backed government several months ago following the alleged kidnapping of his daughter in leafy Islamabad. 
ASIA
CNBC

U.S. official says Russia 'took advantage' of Europe's energy crisis

Russia did not cause Europe's energy crisis — but it didn't help, according to Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department's senior advisor for global energy security. Moscow chose not to send additional natural gas supplies to Europe for November despite saying it is ready to help. Russian President Vladimir Putin...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pak government removes TLP chief's name from list of proscribed individuals suspected of terrorism, sectarianism

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): Pakistan's Punjab government has removed the name of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi from the list of proscribed individuals suspected of terrorism, reported local media. The government had already removed the TLP from the list of the proscribed organisations in the country...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Piyush Goyal meets GCC Secretary-General Al Hajraf, discusses free trade agreement

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday met Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on his first official visit to India and discussed Free Trade Agreements (FTA) and deeper investments. "Met with H.E. Dr. Nayef Falah...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy