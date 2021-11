Finn Russell believes Scotland are ready to establish themselves as one of the top rugby teams in the world.The stand-off kicked the decisive penalty in Sunday’s 15-13 win over Australia as Gregor Townsend’s side notched their third victory this year over teams currently in the world’s top six.The burgeoning Scots are currently ranked seventh and Russell reckons they are well poised to move back into the top five for the first time since 2018, when they were fifth – the highest they have been since the ranking system began in 2004.He said: “In my time we’ve always been up there...

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO