This Is the County in the Columbus, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cl5Q2ZN00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 276,129 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,443 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Columbus, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Delaware County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 24,438 infections in Delaware County, or 12,405 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Delaware County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Columbus metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 84 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Delaware County, below the 141 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Delaware County, OH 12,405 24,438 84 166
2 Hocking County, OH 12,644 3,603 288 82
3 Franklin County, OH 12,989 165,652 133 1,700
4 Morrow County, OH 13,326 4,661 166 58
5 Madison County, OH 13,622 5,992 182 80
6 Licking County, OH 14,070 24,242 172 297
7 Perry County, OH 14,537 5,231 183 66
8 Fairfield County, OH 14,762 22,573 164 251
9 Union County, OH 14,915 8,301 111 62
10 Pickaway County, OH 19,916 11,436 247 142

Comments / 0

 

