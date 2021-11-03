This Is the County in the Columbus, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 45,548,975 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 738,015 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 276,129 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,443 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 13,922 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Columbus, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Delaware County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 24,438 infections in Delaware County, or 12,405 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Delaware County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Columbus metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 84 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Delaware County, below the 141 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 1, 2021.

