CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FLETCH COX IS STILL AN EAGLE — SO IS CORNERBACK KARY VINCENT JR!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTry as they might, the Eagles were looking to trade defensive tackle Fletcher Cox but couldn’t make a deal for the six-time Pro Bowler. However, right before Tuesday’s 4 p.m....

fastphillysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
Fort Morgan Times

Broncos trade rookie cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. to Eagles because of “logjam at corner”

A healing Broncos cornerback corps meant Kary Vincent Jr., the team’s seventh-round pick this year, had a short stay in Denver. General manager George Paton dealt Vincent to the Eagles at the trade deadline on Tuesday in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2022, a move driven by the fact that the Broncos are about to get a trio of cornerbacks healthy in Michael Ojemudia, Mike Ford and Essang Bassey. Vincent was inactive for all eight games this year.
NFL
Yardbarker

All you need to know about new Eagles CB Kary Vincent Jr.

It turns out the Eagles did make a trade before the 4PM deadline after all! Predictably, it wasn’t a blockbuster and there were no big names involved. The team did however acquire a rookie cornerback from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Here’s all you need to know.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Philadelphia Eagles acquire former LSU cornerback in trade with Denver Broncos

Kary Vincent Jr. has yet to make his NFL debut since getting picked by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. When the former LSU cornerback eventually takes the field, it will end up being with a different team. On Tuesday, the Broncos announced that...
NFL
FanSided

Kary Vincent Jr. added by Philadelphia Eagles at trade deadline: 3 fun facts

Well, the Denver Broncos have been sellers at the NFL trade deadline, haven’t they? They’ve had quite the week. After edging one of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ bitter rivals, the Washington Football Team, on Halloween, they traded future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Von Miller, to the Los Angeles Rams. One day later, they struck a deal with the Birds, sending rookie cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. to the City of Brotherly Love in exchange for a sixth-round draft choice.
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Broncos trade rookie CB Kary Vincent Jr. for sixth-round pick

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos have traded rookie cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. to the Eagles for a 2022 sixth-round pick, according to NFL Network. Vincent never played a snap for the Broncos, after being selected in the seventh round out of LSU in the 2021 NFL Draft. Vincent opted out of his final season at LSU.
NFL
inquirer.com

Breaking down the Eagles’ 4 rookie cornerbacks, who are newly acquired and learning on the fly

There has been a wave of youth that recently arrived at NovaCare Complex, and the energy is booming inside the Eagles’ defensive back room. Right before Tuesday’s league-wide trade deadline, the Eagles added another cornerback, Kary Vincent Jr. Acquired for a future sixth-round pick, Vincent joins a crowded position group that features fellow rookies Zech McPhearson, Mac McCain III, and Tay Gowan.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
Port Arthur News

Broncos trade Memorial grad Kary Vincent Jr. to Eagles

Memorial and LSU graduate Kary Vincent Jr. was one of several NFL players to land on a new roster before the trade deadline. Vincent was drafted by the Denver Broncos this past spring but was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last week for a sixth-round draft pick. The move should...
NFL
The Spun

Odell Beckham Reportedly Has 1 Preferred NFL Team

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has one preferred NFL destination in mind. The soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is expected to hit waivers on Monday. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll be able to sign with any team of his choosing. Pro Football Talk shared the latest on his...
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Broncos#The Eagles#American Football#Pro Bowler#Lsu#The Arizona Cardinals
FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: State Farm Announces Decision On Aaron Rodgers

State Farm appears to be sticking with Aaron Rodgers. The insurance company has featured Rodgers on several prominent commercial campaigns over the years. Rodgers has served as a spokesperson for the brand, appearing in viral campaigns alongside other notable athletes, like Patrick Mahomes. However, Rodgers currently finds himself in hot...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy