AHA Releases Dietary Guidance for a Heart-Healthy Eating Pattern Good for a Lifetime

The American Heart Association has outlined 10 key features of a heart-healthy eating pattern in a new scientific statement that emphasizes the importance of overall dietary pattern rather than individual foods or nutrients, and underscores the critical role of nutrition in all stages of life. These features can be adapted to accommodate individual food likes and dislikes, cultural traditions, and whether most meals are consumed at home or on-the-go, according to the statement, “2021 Dietary Guidance to Improve Cardiovascular Health,” published today in the association’s flagship journal, Circulation.

