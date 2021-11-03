CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Prince Harry's Carbon Pledge Pressures Royals Day After Queen Omits Him From Speech

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It may be hard for the royal family to reach net zero by 2030 as castles and palaces are hard to make energy efficient due to their age and listed...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 17

ijustwannafly
8d ago

They are no longer Duke and Duchess. They left the royal family life. Moved to America. We have no royal titles here. And when these two stop using electricity, private jets and gasoline powered cars then I’ll listen to their ideas on climate change and saving the planet!! They also said they probably would only have the one child when the first one was born!!!

Reply(1)
12
blue faery
7d ago

Archewell will use Prince Harry's eco-tourism firm Travalyst and the couple's role with ethical investment firm Ethic to help reach the goal, the statement said. LoL, 🤣 I can't.........🤣

Reply
6
Old Lady Mimi
8d ago

No one cares what these two do. They need to get over their selves.

Reply
14
Related
townandcountrymag.com

Prince Charles Tells President Joe Biden That The Queen Was "Very Disappointed Not to Come" to COP26

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, is well underway in Glasgow, and it's no surprise that Prince Charles has been particularly active in engaging with the delegates. A longtime environmental activist, Charles gave a speech at the summit yesterday saying that climate change and biodiversity loss, "pose an even greater existential threat," than the pandemic, "to the extent that we have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry Could Leave Wife One Day For UK Because Of THIS

Meghan Markle still has not entirely snatched Prince Harry from the royal family as the Duke might need to return to the UK soon. Before Megxit happened, Prince Harry was one of the most-trusted central members of the royal family. He also used to do engagements only the main royals are allowed to cover. But when he left the UK for Meghan and their family, he lost his senior royal perk and positions.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband May Be 'Forced' To Return To U.K.? Duke Criticized And Demanded To Cancel Netflix Deal Amid Controversial Portrayal Of Princess Diana

Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom amid Queen Elizabeth's health issues. Many followers of the royal family have been wondering if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids – Archie and Lili, will ever return to the United Kingdom. Things have become sourer between the Sussex pair and the other members of the royal family since the infamous “Megxit” in March 2020.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#British Royal Family#Uk#Archewell Foundation#Travalyst#Ethic
enstarz.com

Prince Harry Not Prince Charles’ Son? Meghan Markle Wants Proof and Demands Husband To Get Paternity Test [Report]

It seems like Meghan Markle is stirring the pot once again. Tabloids keep reporting about her demanding the Duke of Sussex to prove his relationship to Prince Charles. Speculations about Harry being an illegitimate son of the Prince of Wales have always existed and been questioned by curious and doubtful netizens. However, this time around, it's apparently the mother of his children and possibly his own father who brought up the topic to the media.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry's Wife At War With Oprah Winfrey? 'Furious' Host Reportedly 'Betrayed' By Duchess Of Sussex

Oprah Winfrey is said to be keeping distance from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are known to be very close to legendary American television host Oprah Winfrey. As a matter of fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited the “Queen of Talk” as one of the esteemed guests during their wedding in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Royal Stepping Down Soon? Prince Charles And William Reportedly Assured Monarch That Her Legacy Is In Good Hands Amid Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly making a tough decision amid growing health concerns. Royal fans got worried after learning about Queen Elizabeth spending a night in the hospital for preliminary examinations last week. Her Majesty reportedly canceled her two-day visit in Northern Ireland following concerns from her doctors about the current state of her health.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry's Wife Allegedly Believes She'll End Up In The White House After Leaving Royal Family

Meghan Markle was allegedly convinced that she could end up in the White House after Megxit. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in the United States. They have settled in California after they stepped down from their royal duties. However, there are speculations that moving to the U.S. and leaving the royal family was part of her plan because she wanted to be the future president of the country.
WORLD
Popculture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rep Breaks Silence on Reports Baby Lilibet Won't Be Christened in UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had their fair share of conflicts with the Royal Family since stepping back at the beginning of 2020, and the latest rumor is about whether or not their daughter, Lilibet, will be christened in the UK. The Daily Mail claimed on Wednesday that Harry and Meghan "will NOT bring Lilibet to be Christened in the Church of England and are likely to opt for an Episcopal ceremony in California instead," according to a royal source.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

How Camilla Parker Bowles Felt After Princess Diana's Tell-All Interview

Princess Diana's November 1995 interview with Martin Bashir for BBC1 Panorama "changed the course of royal history," as ITV News put it. More than 23 million people around the world tuned in to watch Lady Di spill the beans about the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles amid his involvement with Camilla Parker-Bowles, per ITV News. Diana didn't disappoint — the public, that is. The British royal family, unsurprisingly, is said to have been furious at the Princess of Wales for breaking Queen Elizabeth II's unspoken rule to "never complain, never explain," the Independent noted.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth Disappointed With Cambridges' Split

Queen Elizabeth II was disappointed when Prince William and Kate Middleton split in 2007. Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for over a decade already. They are now parents to three adorable children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. However, way back then, the future king was unsure about his future with Middleton leading them to split multiple times in the past and the Queen wasn't happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

11 hilarious photos of royals at home, from Prince Harry to Prince Charles

There must be millions of photographs taken of the royal family, from royal weddings and official occasions through to special family moments, but there's nothing quite like a candid snap at home. Here are the funniest unplanned pictures of the family inside of their homes, featuring everyone from Prince William and Prince Harry to Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla…
WORLD
hngn.com

Prince Harry Slams British Media After Duke of Sussex , Meghan Markle Are Exposed for Making Contradicting Statements

Online searches for "social media abuse" increased by 280 percent on the same day Prince Harry spoke at the conference. For the discussion, Prince Harry was joined by Renee DiResta, technical research manager at Stanford Internet Observatory, and Rashad Robinson, co-chair of the Aspen Commission on Information Disorder and president of Color Of Change. Steven Levy, Wired's editor-at-large, was also present.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
631K+
Followers
68K+
Post
662M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy