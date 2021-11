We've been programmed to keep our favorite gadgets away from water at all costs, especially if it's an expensive piece of tech. But with most Apple Watch models, you don't have to worry about getting it a little wet while washing your hands or if you forget to take it off before jumping into a swimming pool. Heck, all of the newer models can withstand saltwater. It even has a fancy water ejection feature that's downright fun to use.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO