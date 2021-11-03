CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Same Old Dolphins Show: No Trade Made (And Things Still Suck)

By Josh Katzker
dolphinstalk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins fell short in Buffalo. They also fell short in whatever it was they were trying to do off the field before...

dolphinstalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Attempted Major Trade Last Week

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any notable trades last week, but it reportedly was not for a lack of effort. According to a report from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC North contenders made several notable inquiries, including one big one with an AFC East franchise. Rapoport reports that the...
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

It remains to be seen if the Houston Texans will move on from Deshaun Watson ahead of the early November trade deadline. However, if they do, there’s one team at the top of Watson’s wish list. According to a report from ESPN, Watson has the Miami Dolphins at the top...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dan Marino Had Special Message For Tua Tagovailoa

Legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino appeared to have a special message for Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday afternoon. Tagovailoa, a first-round NFL Draft pick out of Alabama in 2020, has struggled mightily as the Dolphins starting quarterback this season. He’s dealt with injuries and played inconsistently behind center for the South Florida franchise.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Apple
ClutchPoints

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson sounds off on losing temper in brutal loss to Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson admits that he lost his cool during a rather frustrating loss against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Jackson’s offense fell short on Thursday night as they were limited to a season-low of just 10 points after the final whistle, breaking the team’s 51-game regular-season streak of scoring at least 14 points – the second-longest streak in league history.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa enters in second half, and Dolphins upset Ravens behind stout defense

It wasn’t Tua’s game. Until it was. Then, a Miami Dolphins defense that had been shutting down arguably the NFL’s most electric playmaker provided points. And, somewhere along the way, an offensive lineman scored a highlight-reel touchdown that didn’t count. It all culminated in the Dolphins’ most impressive win of an otherwise-disappointing 2021 season, topping the AFC North-leading Baltimore ...
NFL
numberfire.com

DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) active for Dolphins in Week 8

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) is active for the team's Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills. Parker has missed several games with his injuries, but will play against the Bills today. He'll likely roll back into his starting spot alongside Jaylen Waddle. Parker has a $5,700...
NFL
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins have made a decision on Deshaun Watson trade

For weeks now, we’ve been wondering whether or not the Miami Dolphins would finally pull the trigger on a trade to get quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. At the heart of the drama was whether or not the Dolphins would be okay with the many legal entanglements that Watson currently finds himself in stemming from over 20 civil suits regarding sexual assault allegations. All the while, the team tried in vain to make it seem like they truly had faith in second-year starter Tua Tagovailoa as their quarterback.
NFL
NFL

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) to start vs. Dolphins

﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ is back in the Houston Texans' starting lineup for Sunday's tilt versus the Miami Dolphins. Coach David Culley said Taylor suffered no setbacks to the hamstring injury that forced the quarterback to miss the past six games. "He was our starting quarterback, and he got hurt," Culley said....
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

DeVante Parker Moved to IR; Must Miss At Least 3 games

Often injured Miami Dolphins wide receiver Devante Parker has been placed on injured reserve meaning he must sit out and miss at least 3 games before he can return to the active roster. The Dolphins wide receiver had just missed three games due to injury and now will miss at least 3 more. Parker has a long history of missing time due to injuries and this trend continues in 2021 and hasn’t lived up to expectations since being an early-round 1 selection for the Dolphins in 2015. One has to wonder if he has worn out his welcome in Miami and if the Dolphins will move on from him this upcoming offseason because of his lack of durability and inability to get on the field each week.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins and Ravens Talked Xavien Howard Trade at Deadline

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that before last week’s trade deadline the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens discussed a trade involving Dolphins superstar cornerback Xavien Howard. Per Rapoport “Miami wanted premium picks for a player of Howard’s caliber, likely a first-rounder and more. To make that happen, Baltimore would have wanted the Dolphins to eat some of what’s left of Howard’s $13.785 million salary.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Rapid Takeaways from Houston-Miami

At long last, the Dolphins have broken their 7 game losing streak, and yet there’s little joy in victory. An 8 point win against probably the worst team in Football that’s ultimately meaningless leaves a sour taste. Still, when you don’t own your first-round pick, I guess winning these types of games is good.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Countdown to Kickoff: Miami Dolphins vs Houston Texans

It’s week 9 of the 2021 NFL Season and we have the only Miami Dolphins Pre-Game Show you need to listen to every week. The DolphinsTalk.com COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREGAME SHOW! Tom Ernisse and Dante Collinelli preview the match-up between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans. They go over the injury report and talk about the key match-ups to keep an eye on this Sunday during this contest.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Point After: The Dolphins Offensive Line and Baltimore-Miami

Josh Couture is back with another episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Point After podcast here on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network. On today’s show, Josh talks about the Miami Dolphins offensive line, the win over Houston, and Thursday’s game vs Baltimore. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Point After Podcast.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Post Game Wrap Up Show: Dolphins Beat Ravens 22-10

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. The Dolphins’ defense came to play and were responsible for the teams’ first touchdown of the night. The offense which struggled the entire night added a late touchdown to seal the victory. The boys talk about who played well, who didn’t, the Dolphins quarter back situation with the back and forth between Brissett and Tua, as well as the rest of the Dolphins season as they now stand at 3-7 with 10 days off heading into games with the Jets (TWICE), Panthers, and Giants. Plus we talk about our favorite topic the Dolphins offensive line and break down how they looked in this victory over the Ravens. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy