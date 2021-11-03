The Same Old Dolphins Show: No Trade Made (And Things Still Suck)

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. The Dolphins’ defense came to play and were responsible for the teams’ first touchdown of the night. The offense which struggled the entire night added a late touchdown to seal the victory. The boys talk about who played well, who didn’t, the Dolphins quarter back situation with the back and forth between Brissett and Tua, as well as the rest of the Dolphins season as they now stand at 3-7 with 10 days off heading into games with the Jets (TWICE), Panthers, and Giants. Plus we talk about our favorite topic the Dolphins offensive line and break down how they looked in this victory over the Ravens. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.
Comments / 0