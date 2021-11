With everything else that’s happening during the next several weeks, it might be easy to overlook that November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society, is the second most common form of cancer in men and women, with only prostate cancer being more common in men and breast cancer more common in women. Estimates are that 235,760 new cases of lung cancer will be diagnosed this year and, sadly, that there will be 131,880 deaths due to lung cancer.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO