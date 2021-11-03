CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More chilly mornings ahead

By Liz Braden
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're waking up to another morning of below freezing temperatures and frost across NE Indiana! High pressure is keeping much of...

nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Expected Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season will arrive in southern Wisconsin Friday. As strong low pressure exits to the east, cold air will plunge in behind it. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday through Monday of next week. The air aloft will be very cold and help lead to the development of snow as an upper-level low rotates into the region. Snow is expected to begin west of Madison early in the morning and progress eastward from there. The snow will come in the form of showers, that is, quick bursts of light to moderate snow. During these bursts, there will likely be some accumulation on mainly grassy areas. In particularly strong bursts, there may even briefly be some slushy accumulation on pavement. This will melt away quickly as pavement temperatures will be close to 40 degrees throughout the day. Accumulation will range from a dusting to as much as 3/4 of an inch west of Madison.
MADISON, WI
Indiana State
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Windy Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A wet and windy Thursday is ahead. The best chance for rain on Thursday will be from sunrise until noon, as a cold front moves through the area. Rainfall accumulations will be generally under a half inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will occur ahead of the front, so expect falling temperatures and windy conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the late afternoon with wind gusts above 35 miles per hour at times. Friday will be cold with highs in the low 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible for Friday afternoon and evening. (Credit: CBS 2) Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry with highs in the low 40s. A few snow showers will be possible on Sunday morning as a secondary clipper system moves in from the northwest. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs remain in the 40s for Sunday and Monday. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Cloudy with patchy rain. Low 55. Thursday: A 100% chance of rain before 1pm. Windy and colder in the afternoon. High 56. Friday: A rain and snow mix. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL
Pine And Lakes News

Accumulating snow expected in Cass County Thursday into Friday

The Duluth office of the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory ahead of what is anticipated to be the season's first storm from noon Thursday, Nov. 11 ro noon Friday, Nov. 12. Slush and slippery roads could impair commutes Thursday evening and Friday morning. With daytime high...
CASS COUNTY, MN
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Front Brings Rain and Wind

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Clouds clearing overnight as it remains breezy. Turning cold overnight as the temperatures fall into the 30s. Low of 36. FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The chilly start to the morning and a breeze out of the North and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Baltimore

Rain, Wind And Possible Storms On The Way Thursday Night Into Friday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A significant rainfall event is forecast for much of Maryland late Thursday night into Friday morning. According to WJZ’s Marty Bass, Thursday will be mild and dry, but showers and windy conditions arrive Thursday evening with steadier rain and possible storms overnight into early Friday. 3mdwx Good morning Everyone! Calm now but rain, heavy at time, and wind arrive late tonight. Watch for a billion wet leaves on those side streets tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/08u9F8qwre — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 11, 2021 As the system moves through, be aware of areas that are prone to flooding or ponding and you will notice cooler temperatures. Be prepared for hazardous conditions on the roads for your Friday morning commute. The heaviest rain is expected to fall between 11 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday and some areas could see more than half an inch of rain.
BALTIMORE, MD
Weather
Environment
WCPO

TIMELINE: When rain is likely today and our highest winds

Rain is likely to move in today and with it, higher winds. Here's everything you need to know to plan your day. Now to Noon - Still dry, turning overcast and winds turn breezy. Rain moves into Indiana counties. Noon to 5 p.m. - Showers move through, winds gust up...
KRQE News 13

Sunny but chilly Thursday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Grab those extra layers as you head outside this morning! Winds have died down since Wednesday but not much as it’ll still be relatively breezy. This may produce some early-day wind chill values. It’ll be a much cooler day statewide as November temperatures finally arrive. We’ll...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
fox8live.com

Chilly weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday will be sunny and dry behind cold front number one. A second and stronger cold front arrives Friday night in time for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach 60 degrees with a gusty north wind. By Sunday morning frost will be possible north of the lake and possibly areas well to the west.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Heavy Rain Expected Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was another mild November day with highs in the upper 60’s, but rain is in the forecast tonight. Clouds are beginning to stream in from the west and south as a cold front is moving across the midwest. Later tonight, some showers will develop, first in far Western Maryland, then into the Baltimore region, mainly after midnight. Rain may be briefly heavy across the area between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., which may interfere with your morning commute, so be prepared. We do expect a solid one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain to fall. Since there are...
MARYLAND STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Mild morning with rain, wind, cold on the way

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - We start Thursday with a mild morning as temperatures hang in the low 50s under mostly cloudy skies thanks to a warm front. High temperatures will manage to reach near 60 by lunchtime before a cold front comes barreling through set to make big changes to our weather. Widespread rain is expected through most of the afternoon and early evening with gusty winds as the front pushes through. Much colder air will fill in as the front moves out this evening, taking temperatures to the mid 30s overnight.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WKRG

More sunshine ahead, Chilly weekend for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front will continue sliding through the Gulf Coast this evening with much drier and cool air to follow. A few showers will be possible early in the evening, but rain chances will drop to zero after 8 PM. Scattered clouds will slowly clear through the night as winds turn out of the northwest. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 50s.
