Raiders Ditch Henry Ruggs III After Alleged DUI Crash That Left Woman and Dog Dead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was crushed to death Wednesday in Moorhead after the van he was underneath fell on him. Police say first responders were called to a residential garage on the 1300 block of 34th Avenue South at about 11:20 a.m., where they found the victim unresponsive, lying under the front of the vehicle. Another man at the scene saw the collapse and tried to free the man unsuccessfully. Firefighters were able to extricate him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but police say they don’t suspect foul play. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity at a later date. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: 1st Accumulating Snow Of The Season Expected Up North Prior Lake H.S. Investigating After ‘Serious And Disturbing Racist Video’ Posted To Social Media BCA Releases Photo Of Person Of Interest In Brooklyn Center Crash That Killed Judd Anderson Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO