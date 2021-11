Crusader Kings 3, or CK3, is a real-time strategy game by Paradox Interactive that does things a little differently. For instance, there is no win state in the game. If you manage to conquer the world, no screen will pop up saying “You won!” Instead, the purpose is to create a dynasty and keep it going for as long as possible. This can be a bit frustrating for new players, so I thought I’d share some of the ways you can have a bit more fun from the get go.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO