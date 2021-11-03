W.F. Young Adds 3 Key Positions to Support Continued Growth

(PRESS RELEASE) STATEN ISLAND, NY – Last week, Celerant Technology hosted CumulusClientCon21, the 1st annual Cumulus Retail Client Conference. The conference’s theme was “Post Pandemic Success,” which focused on helping retailers embrace the latest in retail technology and digital commerce to close out the year strong, and prepare to be more competitive in 2022, and beyond. Held virtually over 2 days, the event offered over 20 training sessions, workshops and keynote speakers covering topics, such as: new in store technology, mobile shopping apps, digital commerce, loyalty programs, and marketing; and featured Celerant’s partners, including Avalara, Worldpay/GoCart, Shift4 Payments, ShipEngine, Fortis (formerly BlueDog), Management One, Star Micronics, Rezosystems and more.
